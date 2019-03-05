A crash claimed the life of a 20 year old boy in Merebank on Saturday. Picture: Rescue Care Paramedics.

Durban - A Glenwood attorney is pursuing her legal options after she was involved in a crash that claimed the life of a young man in Merebank at the weekend. Attorney Sheyhini Maharaj, 28, of Glenwood, had been travelling along Basil February Road in her BMW Z4 when a vehicle travelling on the opposite lane had spun out of control and collided into her car.

Maharaj claimed the collision occurred due to the oil spillage from a truck that allegedly left the Engen refinery premises and was travelling ahead of the Golf.

Rescue Care Paramedics operations director Garrith Jamieson said the driver of the Golf died at the scene.

“A male believed to be in his twenties sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing more paramedics could do for him. He was declared deceased on the scene.

“Two other patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. The seriously injured man, also in his twenties, was stabilised by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required,” he said.

Maharaj added that since the incident she had been having sleepless nights and sought counselling.

“It has been a very difficult time as I have had nightmares about the accident.

“It is also unfair that another family has lost their loved one due to someone else's negligence.

“I will be pursuing legal action, as this cannot be just another accident which is ‘swept under the rug’. Someone needs to be held accountable,” she said.

Gavin Smith said Engen, and all of its operations is governed by strict health, safety and environmental (HSE) guidelines.

“Every Engen facility undergoes regular HSE audits to ensure compliance with all appropriate health, safety and environmental legislative requirements.

“However, Engen will co-operate and assist the authorities with the incident investigation.”

