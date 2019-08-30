After a three-year wait, Dhanush starrer, "Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta", has finally been scheduled for release. Picture: Facebook

Kollywood’s A- Listers have come under attack from ace movie maker Udhayakumar. He claims that the huge amounts of fees claimed by stars for acting in films are affecting the industry adversely. He attacked the A-Listers by saying their high charges for a movie shows that they are concerned only about the money and not about building the industry, and that the trend of paying the actors the full amount for the movie before its releases should change. Instead, he said, they should take a portion of the salary and the rest from the collections after the release of the movie.

He also added that about 450 movies that are completed cannot see a release due to financial constraints.One of those 450 movies is Dhanush’s Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. The movie has been waiting for a release date for three years now. The good news for fans of Dhanush’s, is that Ennai Nokki Paayum Thotta has finally been scheduled to release on 6 September. The film features Dhanush, Megha Akash and Sasikumar in the lead roles.



Arya’s next fillm on a roll:

Arya was last seen on screen last year in the comedy Ghajinikanth, co-starring with his wife Sayeesha. The couple’s forthcoming attraction is Suriya’s Kaapaan. Arya’s next is a movie titled Magamuni. The movie's teaser was recently released and has received a good response. Audiences were particularly impressed with the stunning visuals. This movie is also expected to be released on the 6 September. Magamuni also stars Indhuja, Mahima Nambiar, Ilavarasu, Jayaprakash and Aruldoss. Music score is by SS Thaman.



Trisha's sudden meeting with spiritual guru:

Trisha has had a busy week as she first had an UNICEF event in which she advocated for the protection of children from abuse. In the same event she also appreciated Thala Ajith for making a movie like Nerkonda Paarvai using his super-stardom as a voice for women empowerment. Later in the day, Trisha had a surprise meeting with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev who has set up a yoga center in Coimbatore and travels all over the world spreading spirituality. Trisha gushed on Twitter: "And then this happened. The most fun tete a tete with Sadhguru. Divinity in its finest form. Bucketlisting.... Thank you Isha Foundation for the invite," she wrote. Trisha has a string of movies awaiting release including 'Garjanai', 'Paramapadha Vilaiyattu', 'Raangi' and 'Sugar'.



A.R. Rahman to compose music for Jayam Ravi's new movie:

Jayam Ravi is on a high after his recent movie Comali , directed by débutante director Pradeep Ranganathan, has become a surprise hit at the box office and is continuing its good run well into its third week of screening. The hard-working star is already in Azerbaijan shooting for his next movie tentatively titled Jana Gana Mana directed by Ahmed of Endrendum Punngai fame. It is reported that Isaipuyal A.R. Rahman has been signed up as the music director of Jana Gana Mana. This international espionage thriller has Tapsee as the female lead while action king, Arjun, is included in a pivotal role.



