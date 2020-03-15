Ayurveda helps to reduce hypertension

LIFESTYLE - Hypertension or high blood pressure is often referred to as a silent killer. It is a prevailing risk factor for diseases of the brain, kidney, heart and peripheral arteries, which may prove fatal if not managed effectively. By definition, hypertension is the increased pressure of blood exerted on the collateral walls of the arterial vessels. This pressure is exerted by the heart on the arterial vessels. It is not regarded as a disease on its own. It is more of a pathological condition because of the increased pumping action of the heart. Ayurveda focuses on treating the patient as a whole, eliminating the root causes of stress, sedentary habits, smoking, salt intake, etc.

These factors play an important role in controlling hypertension.

Due to high-stress demands, especially on the work and financial fronts, I find that hypertension no longer only affects the elderly but people in their early twenties and thirties.

Modern medicine applies use of beta-blockers (medications that reduce your blood pressure) and statins (often prescribed by doctors to help lower cholesterol levels in the blood) to manage and control high blood pressure.

The function of blood pressure medications, such as beta-blockers for example, works on reducing electrical signals to the heart.

This means that there will be a reduction in the pumping action, which causes the blood pressure to decrease. It works, but the long-term damage is a concern.

The heart’s integral role is to pump blood to the farthest parts of the body, but with beta-blockers, the blood flow to these extremities decreases and causes peripheral damage, which results in peripheral vascular disease.

Following the guidelines set out in Ayurvedic medicine will be helpful in reducing the risks and management of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension.

Health Tips:

Consume a low-calorie diet with an ample amount of pulses such as moong dhal, green leafy vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy.

Reduce salt intake and consume a potassium-rich diet. This will assist the kidneys in getting rid of excess sodium and restoring the sodium or potassium balance.

Consume fresh pomegranate juice. This has a hypotensive and cardio-protective effect.

Reduce stress by adopting yoga and meditation practices. Look into mind-body relaxation techniques that are most suited to you.

At least 30 to 45 minutes of brisk morning walks are good for your health and improving circulation.

Consume jeera regularly as it is helpful in cases of hypertension associated with fluid retention.

Consult a health professional before taking anything mentioned in this article.

* Govender is registered with the Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa to practise Ayurveda in the country. Her practice is located in Pretoria East and can be contacted via www.ayuhealthandwellness.com. For more information about ayurvedic medicine visit her blog www.doctortamlyn.com

