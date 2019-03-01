A screengrab of the video that went viral on social media in 2018. Picture: Facebook

Durban - The Phoenix woman who was caught on video allegedly abusing her 4-year-old daughter appeared in Verulam Magistrate's Court on Friday. The 25-year-old and her 20-year-old boyfriend, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, face charges of attempted murder.

State prosecutor Ishara Sewnarayan said the matter was initially set down today for today for a pre-trial conference but was remanded to March 13.

"Attorney Rajen Nathalall acting for the boyfriend had asked for a two-week remand has he intends entering a plea bargain with the state. The mother's attorney also requested two weeks to prepare."

The video of the abuse went viral on social media in March 2018 and showed a woman stomping on and kicking the girl because she had urinated on the floor.

The child’s hands, legs and parts of her body were severely swollen.

The couple was arrested a few days later and are currently out on bail.

Custody of the child was granted to the child's biological father.

Part of the mother's bail conditions is that she is not allowed contact with her child.

The child, however, has since started Grade R and according to a relative is doing very well.

