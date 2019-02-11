Durban - A 35-year-old bank manager who allegedly fraudlently approved loans amounting to millions of rand to customers was arrested on Thursday. The suspect appeared at the Ubombo Magistrates Court on Friday.

KZN police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said the man was arrested and charged with fraud amounting to R3million.

Mbele said according to investigations the suspect would allegedly let the clients submit fraudulent documents to apply for personal loans from the bank.

"Once the loan has been approved, he would get between R30 000 and R40 000 from each client," said Mbele.

"The total amount of cash that the bank had lost amounts to more than R3 million. The arrest emanates from a thorough investigation by the police and bank’s forensic investigators."

She said subsequently a case of fraud was opened at the Jozini police station. Further investigation is being conducted and more arrests are imminent," said Mbele.

