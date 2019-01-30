Bianca Carmell Naidoo Parsons

Durban - RELATIVES of a Bluff mother gunned down in a case of mistaken identity shed tears as video footage of the incident was played in the Durban High Court on Tuesday. Bianca Carmell Naidoo Parsons, 33, was shot twice in the back while seated in the driver’s seat of her car with her 3-year-old daughter asleep in the back seat.

She was at a petrol station on Tara Road, Wentworth, on February24 last year while her husband went into the convenience store.

Video footage played in court showed a man approaching Parsons’ red VW Polo, raise a gun using both hands, and firing shots before running away.

Parsons can be seen clutching her chest before exiting the car, stumbling backwards and collapsing on her back.

Post-mortem results revealed the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the back, penetrating into the chest.

Darryl Murrisson, 33, and Kerwin Christopher Houston, 27, both of Wentworth, were arrested days later and charged with murder, attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

The first to testify, Parsons’ husband Orson, told the court he had gone into the convenience store to purchase a cold drink when he heard what sounded like firecrackers.

“We were returning from a friend’s house in Durban North when I received a call to buy Coke, so we stopped at a garage that is about five minutes away from our home.

“When paying at the till, I heard noises that sounded like crackers. I left the store and walked to the car, and found my wife laying on the floor,” he said.

His eyes welling with tears, Orson said he walked around the car to the back seat to check on his daughter.

“When I opened the car door, she was just staring at me, her eyes were opened so wide. I closed the door and went back to Bianca.

“I asked people around to call the ambulance. I stayed by her side till they came. She was holding my hand”

At the start of the trial yesterday, Murrisson pleaded guilty to all three counts. In his plea statement, he said that Houston had not played a part in the shooting, and had in fact tried to stop him.

Houston pleaded not guilty to all three counts.

However, State prosecutor Kelvin Singh said the State rejected Murrisson’s guilty pleas, saying both accused had acted in concert and in common purpose.

According to the summary of substantial facts by the State, some time prior to the incident, Houston’s cousin, with whom Murrisson had had a close friendship, had been shot dead.

As a result, Houston conspired and planned with Murrisson in circumstances unknown to the State, to kill people arrested in connection with the friend’s murder.

They intended to kill people named Errol and Juade Ernest before their next court appearance, scheduled for four days later.

The court changed Murrisson’s plea to not guilty.

The trial continues.

