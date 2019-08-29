AS the raging fires continue to ravage Brazil's Amazon rainforest, Bollywood celebrities have also added their voices to the global outcry. The rainforest produces 20 percent of the earth's oxygen supply, and while this time of year is typically the region's dry and fire season, the current scourge of fires is said to be the worse.

Other than the damage and suffering brought upon locals, wildlife, livestock, and the rainforest; there are growing fears over the possible global atmospheric repercussions of such damage.

The Amazon has historically felt the pressure of deforestation for industrial and farming purposes.

The blaze, which began a few weeks ago, even has Bollywood celebs raising awareness around the issue via their social media platforms.

Here's what some of them posted on Twitter recently:



* Dia Mirza has been following and advocating for the Amazon rainforest, as is evident in a number of her posts on her Instagram account. In one of them, she wrote: "Deniers of #ClimateChange we are being gutted by the fires caused by your denial! The Amazon forest, the lungs of our planet has been on fire for the last 16 days and more than 72 000 fires have occurred already this year. When will world media give this more attention?"



* Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Been seeing heart-breaking & alarming pictures of the Amazon rainforest which has been on fire since more than 2 weeks! It is responsible for 20% of the world’s oxygen. This affects each one of us . . . the earth may survive climate change but we won’t. #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForTheAmazon"



* Anushka Sharma reposted American actor, Leonardo DiCaprio's Insa post, which read: "Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?". DiCaprio also made the news for pledging $5 million towards helping preserve the Amazon.

* Arjun Kapoor posted on his Instagram stories: "It's scary how bad the fire at the Amazon Rainforest is!! I can't even begin to imagine the impact this will have on the world environment. It is truly saddening. #PrayforAmazon."

