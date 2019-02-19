Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut continues to make headlines for tiffs with a whole line of people, from the cast and director of her latest movie, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi , to the industry in general!

Included in the cloud of reports that surrounded the actress recently was her lashing out at the Bollywood industry for “ganging up” on her.

According to a report in The Hindustan Times, the actress vowed to expose the inner clique of Bollywood who don’t support her, mentioning specifically Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan.

“Main inki waat laga dungi, ek ek ko expose karungi (I will make their lives hell, and I will expose every single one of them),” she was quoted as saying.

But this is not the first time that Ranaut has lashed out publicly at colleagues.

In fact tiffs like this in Bollywood are no rarity, with a number of stars clashing from time to time.

Here are some of the biggest Bolly feuds to make headlines, starting with the queen herself, Ranaut:

* Kangana Ranaut/Hrithik Roshan/Karan Johar: Ranaut made headlines some time back when she alleged that she and Roshan were in a relationship - even calling him her “ex”; the actor always denied this.

When Johar hosted Ranaut as a guest on his popular show Koffee with Karan, the tables turned when the actress attacked him and accused him of running a “movie mafia” of nepotism in Bollywood.

* Deepika Padukone/Priyanka Chopra: Arguably two of the most successful actresses to come out of India, this duo have seemingly been fighting for the first place spot for yonks, from who can score the leads in the biggest Bollywood films to come out over the years, to making moves in Hollywood.

While Padukone made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Chopra seems the winner on this front, having scored lead parts in the hit American TV series Quantico and the film Baywatch.

She can also be seen in the Valentine’s Hollywood release Isn’t it Romantic? - currently on the big screen. And of course, who can forget both actresses’ lavish pre- and post-wedding celebrations, and the wedding ceremonies last year which took place within weeks of each other, with many speculating that the two were in competition to outdo one another!

* Kareena Kapoor/Bipasha Basu: The actresses were first seen together in a film in 2001 and apparently swore never to work with each other again.

If reports are to be believed, tensions on the set of the film Ajnabee reached boiling point when the actresses had a tiff over matters of wardrobe. India Today reported that a catfight broke out and a slap was allegedly exchanged.

Later, in an interview with Filmfare, Basu said Kapoor made a “mountain of a molehill”, while in a separate interview with the same publication, Kapoor said Basu’s statements that she’d called her names were a “figment of her imagination”.