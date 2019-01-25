Advertisement

Radiant in red, Sonam Kapoor weds Anand Ahuja

Sonam wore a lotus-motif ensemble by designer Anuradha Vakil and looked every bit the Punjabi bride with her hands adorned by a deep maroon colour of henna, both wrists full of the 'chooda' and 'kaleere'.

8 May 2018 | The Post
