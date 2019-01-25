Bollywood
Bollywood Highlights
All the highlights and trending topics from Bollywood
27 October 2018 | The Post
Celebrating Indian films at IIFA
The grandest of stages saw the talented duo Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh play host in their own inimitable way.27 June 2018 | The Post
Priyanka Chopra arm in arm with Nick Jonas
The 25-year-old "Jealous" singer took Priyanka, 35, as his date to attend his cousin's wedding.12 June 2018 | The Post
Follow your parents, grandparents' lifestyle: Celebrity trainer
"Do what your parents and grandparents did. Sleep on time, wake up on time, eat your meals on time and dance in your comfort zone," says celebrity trainer Abaas Ali10 May 2018 | The Post
Radiant in red, Sonam Kapoor weds Anand Ahuja
Sonam wore a lotus-motif ensemble by designer Anuradha Vakil and looked every bit the Punjabi bride with her hands adorned by a deep maroon colour of henna, both wrists full of the 'chooda' and 'kaleere'.8 May 2018 | The Post