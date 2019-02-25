ACTRESS Vidya Balan made the news earlier this month when she celebrated her 40th birthday, but it was her no holds barred interview with popular India magazine Filmfare that had ears perked. In an exclusive interview, the magazine’s February cover girl commented on an array of issues, including being “sexy at 40”.

Asked about her thoughts on the belief that women are sexier after 40, Balan was quoted as saying: “Yeah, naughtier and hotter too after 40. Generally, we’re taught to be a little coy and not enjoy sex.

“But the reason they say women get better with age is because you care less and less. It’s more about you. It’s joyous. When you don’t care, you have the most amount of fun,” Balan said.

Balan is a known trailblazer in Bollywood in respect of pioneering a stronger heroine in her films, particularly The Dirty Picture (2011) for which she won a Filmfare award for best actress. Over the years, she has become known for women-centric films where the heroine packs a punch.

But Balan is not the only one on the fabulous 40s front.

Here are our picks of some of the best female celebrities in this age region, who are slaying on and off camera.

* Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan (45): The former Miss World (1994) has cemented her career in Bollywood over the years and on the family front, she’s been busy raising her and hubby, Abhishek’s daughter Aaradhya (now 7 years old). Aishwarya has a string of film awards to her name since entering the industry in 1997. And off camera, she has a host of social and humanitarian engagements, including being a Goodwill Ambassador for the Joint United Nations Programme on Aids (UNAIDS).

* Malaika Arora Khan (45): The actress/dancer/model/TV personality-turned-film-producer is one hot momma. Her physique would put some 20-somethings to shame. She is slaying on the business front as a film producer, is the mother of a 15-year-old and has a hottie of a boyfriend (post her split with former husband Arbaaz Khan) in the form of the equally sexy Arjun Kapoor - who is 12 years younger than her.

* Preity Zinta (44): The actress/entrepreneur made her Bolly debut in Dil Se (1998). Over the years, she starred in top grossing films in India and internationally, including Koi... Mil Gaya (2003). In addition to this, Zinta owns production company, PZNZ Media. She is also the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Kings XI Punjab and the owner of the South-African T20 Global League cricket team Stellenbosch Kings.

* Pictures from Instagram/@Dabbooratnani/@KhannajewellersKJ/@Leepakshiellawadi

