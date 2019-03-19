Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will screen at The POST Bollywood Outdoor Movie Night is on March 30.

ENTERTAINMENT under the stars is a concept fast taking off in Durban and readers will get to enjoy the full experience at the POST Bollywood Outdoor Movie Night on March 30. Celebrate authentic Indian cinema on the biggest inflatable outdoor screen in Africa with the screening of the hit 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (Sometimes There’s Happiness, Sometimes There’s Sorrow).

Written and directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in leading roles, with Rani Mukerji making a special appearance.

“The outdoor screen is the biggest in Africa at 12 by nine metres,” said Angela Whittle of Event Express.

“I got into this venture because there weren’t many outdoor events like this happening in Durban.

“There was a gap in the market, so we took the plunge and launched our outdoor cinema series of events in January.

“It started off with the Family Fun Night Under The Stars at the Wavepark at Gateway with the hit family movie Finding Nemo. About 500 people attended. We then opened the screens for hire for private and corporate use or for fund-raisers, and since then we’ve launched a few other movie nights. This includes the Bollywood Outdoor Movie Night in association with the POST.”

In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Rahul (Khan), the adoptive son of business magnate Yash Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan), feels eternal gratitude to his father for rescuing him from a life of poverty. Yet when Yash forbids his love for poor Anjali (Kajol), Rahul marries her and moves to London with new wife and sister-in-law, Pooja (Kareena Kapoor), breaking the heart of his mother (Jaya Bachchan).

Ten years later, Rahul’s younger brother (Roshan) comes to London intent on brokering peace between father and son.

Regional marketing manager at Independent Media KwaZulu-Natal Shabnum Moosa said POST took pride in the community and the family.

“What better way for us to celebrate this than an outdoor movie night that is suited for the family.

“And what better film to mark the moment than Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which is well known in our homes and is a classic film that is part of the fabric of our community and our love for Indian cinema. We encourage our readers to come and enjoy this night with us.”

There will also be a night market with craft, food, drinks and pop-up stores.

* The POST Bollywood Outdoor Movie Night is on March 30 at the Wavepark at Gateway. Doors open at 4.30pm until 10.30pm. Tickets are R50 per person and are available via quicket.co.za

