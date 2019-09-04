Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Picture: IANS

Bollywood - Rishi Kapoor celebrated his 67th birthday today, and friends and colleagues in Bollywood took to social media to wish the veteran star "good health and happiness". Rishi, son of late showman Raj Kapoor, made his debut as a child artist in the 1970 film "Mera Naam Joker". His first lead role as a hero was opposite Dimple Kapadia in "Bobby".

He is known for his roles in "Khel Khel Main", "Kabhie Kabhie", "Hum Kisise Kum Naheen", "Karz", "Prem Rog", "Nagina", "Chandni", "Namastey London", "Love Aaj Kal", "Kapoor & Sons", "D-Day".

He was last seen on screen in "Mulk" and he is currently undergoing treatment for cancer in New York.

Here's what friends and colleagues tweeted:

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday, James Rishi Kapoor! You've always been like family to me, an elder brother and an actor I admire. I hope to see you working your magic on screen again & look forward to us working together as well! Sending you lots of love & light!

Happy Birthday, James @chintskap!

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Happy birthday Rishi Kapoor. Wishing you a year of good health and happiness!

Urmila Matondkar: Have had the honour of sharing Screen space with you more than once but more importantly knowing the Gem called Rishi Kapoor. Wishing you a very happy healthy birthday. May you keep Rocking and keep us rocking with you love and fond regards.

Randeep Hooda: Here's wishing health and strength and a very Happy Birthday Rishi Kapoor sir

Suniel Shetty: Happy birthday to the MAN of the moment...The brutally honest, wonderful, hilarious and truly amazing Rishi Kapoor. Love you sir ...stay blessed.

