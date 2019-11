Deepika and Ranveer celebrate one year anniversary









Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, right, and Ranveer Singh pose at their wedding reception in Bangalore, India, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The couple got married at Villa Balbianello, a lakeside mansion featured in Star Wars and James Bond films in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy on Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi) Bollywood - Two hours after Deepika Padukone shared news of her first wedding anniversary with husband Ranveer Singh, the couple photo has attracted over 1,9 million likes and thousands of well wishes. The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como in Italy. In her post Padukone said: As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank you all for love prayers and good wishes.

A day before their anniversary Padukone shared a glimpse of her actor husband Ranveer Singh's beauty preparations for their first wedding anniversary.

Deepika took to her Instagram stories, where she posted a photograph of the "Gully Boy" star getting beauty treatments.

The image showed Ranveer with a face mask on and his hair in a steamer.

"In preparation for his first wedding anniversary," she captioned the photograph.

On the acting front, Deepika will next be seen in director Meghna Gulzar's "Chhapaak", a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which is also produced by her.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer in filmmaker Kabir Khan's "'83".

Ranveer plays Kapil Dev, who led the underdog Indian cricket team to a famous victory against the mighty West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi.

Social media users commented:

Deepti Khullar Bhatia: Happy anniversary to the most wonderful couple. May GBU with lots of happiness to last for a lifetime....love u both

Sadia Afreen Mahi: Wish you both many many happy returns of the day❤ Happy wedding anniversary to both.

