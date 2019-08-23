Rumour has it that Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan may team up for the remake of the South hit film Vikram Vedha. Picture: YouTube

Bollywood - There are hot rumours in Bollywood that Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan may team up for the remake of the South hit film Vikram Vedha that featured Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan. The Hindi remake will be apparently be directed by the duo of Pushkar-Gayatri, and will have Aamir playing the role of the gangster and Saif the role of the cop. The two Khan’s have worked together in Dil Chahta Hai and Parampara. Incidentally Aamir’s daughter, Ira Khan, will soon be making her debut with a stage play Medea, that has been inspired by a Greek tragedy.

AWAITED RELEASE DATE CHANGE:

One of the most eagerly awaited in releases in Bollywood has to be Marjaavaan which brings together the Ek Villain team of Sidharth Malhotra and Ritesh Deshumkh. The release date of the revenge drama has now been moved from October 2, to November 22 giving the makers additional time to work on some of the special effects. The first posters of the movie released to much acclaim and showcases Ritesh in the role of a menacing dwarf. The leading ladies include Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.



IIFA FEVER, FANS HAVE THE VOTE:

IIFA Awards fever has kick started in Bollywood and it’s getting bigger and better. After revealing that the awards will returning to its home in Mumbai this year, organisers have also released details of five special awards. In celebrating of the 20th edition, they announced THE IIFA BIG 20, to honour the best among the winners over the past glorious 19 years. Bollywood lovers can now vote for the favourite category of Best Performance Male, Best Performance Female, Best Director, Best Music Director and Best Picture.

Commenting on the occasion, Andre Timmins, Co-Founder-Director- Wizcraft International, said “As we proudly celebrate two decades of IIFA’s magical journey this year, to mark this momentous occasion we are pleased to be bringing IIFA home to Mumbai, India. This gives us the opportunity to share the brand with the industry in its entirety and honour people who have supported IIFA over the past 20 years. To commemorate the talent and work of our IIFA winners over the years, this year we are looking to find the winner of all winners, as voted for by the fans.”

Voting can be done https://specialawards.iifa.com/

