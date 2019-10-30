Bollywood - A video of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu chanting the Gayatri Mantra is winning hearts on social media, and breaking the internet.
This week Kunal shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen celebrating Bhai Dooj with his sister, while two-year-old Inaaya chants the Gayatri Mantra.
It has almost half a million views in 24 hours.
Social media exposure has already made Kunal and Soha's little girl a celeb, and she keeps fans entertained with her cute antics from time to time.