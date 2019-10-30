Watch: Soha-Kunal's toddler daughter has social media abuzz as she chants Gayatri Mantra









Bollywood - A video of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu chanting the Gayatri Mantra is winning hearts on social media, and breaking the internet. This week Kunal shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen celebrating Bhai Dooj with his sister, while two-year-old Inaaya chants the Gayatri Mantra. It has almost half a million views in 24 hours. Social media exposure has already made Kunal and Soha's little girl a celeb, and she keeps fans entertained with her cute antics from time to time.

No sooner did Kunal post Inaaya's chant video, users comments poured in. Among the many users were Bollywood celebs, too.

"Adorable yaar", wrote Vicky Kushal wrote.

Parineeti Chopra was clearly smitten. "Dead", she wrote.

Neha Dhupia showered red heart emojis.

User comments such as "Oh My God", "Cute", and "lovely" flooded the post.

On the Bollywood scene actress Sunny Leone will be seen performing in a musical broadway called "Abhimanyu", choreographed and conceptualised by Kathak maestro Sandeep Mahavir.

Sunny has been rehearsing for 12 hours a day. She is all geared to put forward her act and for one of those performances she would be wearing a 15kg lehenga.

Mahavir: "It was a dream to bring Abhimanyu to life and Sunny's made it happen. She along with a group of 60 dancers have been rehearsing the act with a very heavy Indian attire."

Abhimanyu -- Indian classical dance show in Broadway style. It is a one of its kind play, with a concept of combining Kathak and Hiphop into one enormous dance show.

Sunny said: "I had always wanted to do a broadway and it's becoming a reality with Sandeep in the form of Abhimanyu".

Abhimanyu is a journey of a dancer. The journey is shown through different authentic dance forms and music.

POST