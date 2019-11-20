Zareen Khan. Picture: Instagram

Bollywood - Bollywood actress Zareen Khan, who portrays a homosexual character in the upcoming film "Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele", feels cinema should be used to normalise the elder generation to start a conversation on homosexuality. "After hearing the narration I realised how significant the story is, to come out in films. Although the court has decriminalised Article 377, society and our parents' generation is certainly not okay with the reality that homosexuals are as normal as all of us. It is just another sexual orientation and nothing more. The young generation is already having a conversation among themselves. Unless society is supportive, how will they live freely?" wondered Zareen, while speaking to IANS.

Citing a real-life example, Zareen said: "I have a friend who is a homosexual and his family is trying to get him married to a girl. He still is unable to tell his parents because they are orthodox. This is a problem many people of the LGBTQ+ community face, so I think we should use the power of cinema to implant the thought of normalcy in people's mind, especially people who are not well-versed with the topic of homosexuality."

The story of the film revolves around two homosexual characters played by Zareen and Anshuman Jha.

Jha incidentally has also produced the film, which is directed by Harish Vyas. The film will be screened at South Asian Film Festival in Manhattan on November 22.