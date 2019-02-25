The author and sociologist was in Durban recently to engage on her book Nisa Qamar and the Rainbow Healers’ Society. “Nisa Qamar is a fun way to initiate new ways of dealing with serious issues but it is also for me a kind of story-form documentation of cultural and social history, through some memories from my own childhood,” she explained.

“It was important for me to write for young adults about a young girl growing up in SA because there are particular nuances about being South African, being Muslim, and being female in today’s world and even in local society.”

Her first Nisa Qamar book, Nisa Qamar and the Master of Jinniaville, is an adventure story that introduces the character, a young girl growing up in Johannesburg in a household led by a single mom and with younger siblings.

“A quiet, unassuming child, Nisa encounters a dilemma in her school and emerges as a hero after saving the school from the Master of Jinniaville. Good triumphs over evil,” said Hassim.

“In book two, we see a more confident Nisa in a new school year as she makes new friends and joins the Rainbow Healers’ Society, a young people’s group, becoming more socially aware, dealing with the scourge of bullies and making sure that they find ways to sustain their organisation with a green area that provides some food and some relief.

“The book also deals with Nisa and her siblings’ experience of parental alienation and how they find a way to balance the status quo for a healthier way forward. In book two, we see a more political, reflective and confident Nisa.

“Through the second book, my intention is to create a child- friendly vehicle to allow children to be more socially aware and to explore their own observations about the world they experience.”

The author of nine titles, including the Nisa Qamar books, Hassim’s works have been commended at literary awards.

In 2014, she was recognised by the London Book Fair as one of the top 39 African writers under the age of 40.

Nisa Qamar and the Master of Jinniaville was shortlisted for the Minara Aziz Hassim Literary Award in 2017.

“I’m fascinated by how Nisa Qamar is developing in my mind and on my screen as I continue to write about her and develop her character for the series. Nisa Qamar has reached the hearts of young and old and has offered me an opportunity to have important conversations as well as engage in entertaining interactive sessions with audiences.”

The Nisa Qamar books are available via loot.co.za and at selected book shops countrywide.

