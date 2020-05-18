Boy makes cooking vlogs with hero mom

LIFESTYLE - Ayur Ramruthan is an 11-year-old boy, who has been inspiring his peers - through his vlogs - to get cooking during the lockdown. His vlogs have also proved to be a fun family activity. Ayur, a pupil at Midstream Ridge Primary school, said his mom Dr Reshina Hansraj was a general practitioner, and his cooking and baking sessions helped her de-stress. The family live in Midstream Estates, in Centurion, Gauteng. “My mother is an essential worker and she has decided to continue to assist patients during the lockdown,” said Ayur.

“Being exposed to Covid-19 patients, I see first hand what fear looks like in a mother’s eyes. It’s not easy to watch.

“When my mother comes home, we are not allowed to hug or touch her and this has been extremely hard on my brother, two, and sister, 12.

“There were days when she had to self-quarantine while waiting for the Covid-19 results.

“Those days were my worst days. My greatest fear is losing her to Covid-19.”

Ayur said his mother was his hero. He said his mother spoke to him about the possibility of her contracting the virus and the consequences of this.

“This is something that no child my age should be spoken to about, but it is my reality because my mother is out there trying her best.”

Ayur had a special message for all the essential service mothers.

“I want to say thank you. I know the sacrifices you are making and I salute you. You are putting humanity first and your family second. My prayers are with you all.

“Let’s stay at home and flatten the curve.”

His mother said it was not easy going to work every morning and leaving her family behind at this time.

“When I put on my war clothes every morning, adorned with my courage and love for humanity, I say a little prayer for my family and I accept that this is war. Doctors and health care workers are risking our lives and families’ lives to make sure humanity is safe again.

“We are fighting our biggest battle. And just like how, in the battlefield, the military pledges to leave no soldier behind, we, the doctors and the health care workers, also pledge that we will never surrender to this pandemic.

“As I told my family, it won’t be easy. There will be tears and many of us health care workers might not be here at the end of this war, but we won’t give up. When all of this over, and the dust settles on this battlefield, we will wipe away our bloodshed, tears and scars, and smile because we overcame this pandemic.”

She said Ayur’s cooking, baking and entertaining the family kept them sane during the lockdown.

“It has brought us closer as a family and allowed me to de-stress and not think about Covid-19 during the weekends. The cooking and baking vlogs are more than just a share for his peers on his Facebook page, it’s also time that we can spend together making fun videos.”

She thanked all the mothers who risked their lives to ensure everyone was safe.

“This includes nurses, cleaning staff, security guards, shop attendants, cashiers, truck drivers, police officers, military staff and others. Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the breath of each soldier who fights to protect it.”

Ayur Ramruthan and his Nani, Reena Hansraj, 66. Supplied

Ayur’s recently shared his Nani’s coconut cake recipe to inspire kids to get baking.

“My Nani’s coconut cake always conjures up warm, soft feelings and memories, and I wanted to pass on this traditional recipe to others.

“My Nani defied death five years ago when she developed a surgical complication and now has a permanent tracheostomy to keep her breathing. I am so proud for the woman she is, a strong warrior who inspires me to be strong.”





Nani’s Coconut Cake

500ml castor sugar

4 eggs

500ml flour

¼ tsp salt

3tsp baking power

187.5 ml corn flour

375ml coconut desiccated

enough milk to make dropping consistency

extra coconut dessicated to cover cake

coconut icing

1 ½ cup margarine

6 tbs coconut milk

5 cups icing sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C. Cream the margarine and sugar until light and fluffy.

Add 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Fold the rest of the sifted flour, salt, baking powder and cornflour.

Add to the cream mix. Stir in the coconut. Add enough milk to form dropping consistency. Mix well and add half into greased round baking tin and the rest of the mixture into the second round baking tin.

Bake for 50 minutes. Rest the baked cake for 15 minutes then turn. Once cooled, ice the cake together and cover with icing.

To make icing :

Beat the margarine and coconut milk together. Add little by little of the icing sugar. Cover the cake as desired. Now add slightly roasted desiccated coconut to cover the cake and serve as desired.

* You can follow Ayur on Facebook page: cookingwithayur.

