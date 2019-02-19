Sonam Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.Picture: Twitter

Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Juhi Chawla

Rating: 8/10





Probably the most unique love story of the past decade, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga raises the bar in terms of modern world storytelling by touching on a subject so true, that it has been considered too taboo for mainstream cinema until now.

Sweety’s (Sonam Kapoor) love story is not a simple one.

She is forced to contend with her typical Punjabi family’s wish for her to marry a boy of a similar upbringing.

When a young writer, Sahil Mirza (Rajkummar Rao), becomes completely smitten by her and casts her for his next play, Sweety has no choice but to reveal her truth.

She is in love with a woman, Kuhu (Regina Cassandra), and uses her role in Mirza’s controversial play to win her family’s acceptance of this relationship.

The Chopras are renowned for their skilful, precise filmmaking ethos, which is an impossible standard for most directors to achieve today.

Filmmaker Shelly Chopra Dhar vitalises the story based on LGBTQ (meaning lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning/queer) rights, which were passed in India late last year.

The director does not shy away from showing the reality and exploring a same-sex relationship.

She amalgamates these facets without creating unnecessary debate. Instead, what you get is a straight-forward, sentimental, musical romance which entertains in the regular Bollywood melodramatic tones rather than being preachy, boring and artsy.

Dhar Chopra decorates her frames with immaculate intimacy.

She brings life to each scene with the rich emotions of a family while capitalising on the acting talent involved to ensure believability while driving the message of liberated love straight to the heart of the viewer.

There are several surprise twists that come as a sort of a culture shock, but once you accept this you will be able to accept and appreciate the film for being true to life.

The explaining and detailing of the characters and the handling of their camaraderie is executed with charming conviction.

Sonam leads the cast with a heartfelt rendition that’s sure to garner the attention it deserves.

While it can’t be said that Sonam is the show stopper, she gives the character a mesmeric touch.

Rao is the scene stealer with a character that’s both endearing and affecting. Anil Kapoor is powerful as the strict Punjabi father, dealing with a sensitive issue with the required amount of charm.

It’s an absolute delight to watch Juhi Chawla on screen.

Her chemistry with Anil is particularly worth watching for.

Its deep-rooted emotion will form a connection that’s hard not to feel, fall for and relate to.

Salutations are in order for the writers, key production players, and actors who have gone all out to make this an unapologetic game-changer in the Bollywood industry.

* Sookhun is a popular LotusFM personality with a 20-year history of working in the entertainment industry. You can follow him on Instagram, @im_varshan; Facebook and Twitter, @varshansookhun