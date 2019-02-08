Durban- The two men accused of murdering Bluff mother Bianca Parsons in the presence of her three-year-old daughter at a garage were found guilty minutes ago in the Durban High Court. Darryl Morrison,33, was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

His co-accused Christopher Houston, 26, was found guilty of being an accessory to the murder.

Judge Esther Steyn acquitted him on the attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm charges.

Both stared blankly in the dock.

The men have remained in police custody since their arrest on February 27, a day after the murder of Parsons.

At the start of the trial, Morrison pleaded guilty saying that Houston did not play a part in the murder, but the State rejected his version.

The courthouse was packed on Friday as judgment was delivered.

Sentencing is expected to take place on Monday.

Parsons family were pleased with the outcome.

POST



