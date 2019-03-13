Anwer Jeewa

Durban - The State has until September to finalise its case in the trial of Durban dentist Anwer Jeewa who faces a charge of culpable homicide following the death of a Canadian man at his illegal rehab centre. Jeewa the Founder of the Mind’s Alive Rehab Centre and his co-accused Zamangwane Hlongwane, a nurse appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

In addition to culpable homicide charges, the duo have also been charged with contravention of the Drugs and Drug Trafficking Act and Medicines and Related Substances Control Act.

The accused was arrested in 2018, following the death of a 26-year-old Canadian man who had sought help from the rehab in Westville in November 2017.

The man died two days after checking in at the facility and a post-mortem revealed that he had overdosed on Alprazolam (Xanax).

On Wednesday Lieutenant-Colonel Anton Booysen from the Hawks testified that the sState required a three-month adjournment to finalise its investigations.

“This a complex investigation, and as far as I know a first of its kind in the country according to experts from the health department.

"Our further investigations requires the health expertise from abroad and we need at least three months."

Defence attorney, Advocate Jay Naidoo, who is representing both the accused, argued that the matter had already been "marked final" twice before.

He said his clients were suffering prejudice.

“The state had since November 2017 to investigate. My clients despite being out on bail, have these pending charges hanging over their heads, and restricting employment opportunities,” said Naidoo.

However, the Magistrate granted more than a 3-month adjournment stating it was in the interest of justice.

He ordered that the matter be heard in September and that investigation be wrapped up as well the indictments be finalised.

Jeewa is out on R20 000 bail and Hlongwane on R3 000 bail.

