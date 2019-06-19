Rayen Chetty

Durban - The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend’s mother described their relationship as that of a mother and a son. Rayen Chetty, 26, took the stand in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where he testified he had never intended to run over Salma Sheik, 43, or her self-employed husband Afzal, who escaped with a fractured spine and ribs.

The incident happened in September 2017 in Kharwastan, Chatsworth.

He told the court he had been in a relationship with the couple’s eldest daughter Raheesa Sheik, 24, and they had an altercation on the day of the tragedy.

“The night before the incident, I was at Raheesa’s house and we had an argument. She told me to get out of her house.”

He said he left and returned the next day to talk to Raheesa. On his arrival at the house, he saw Raheesa’s granny and told her why he was upset.

“She agreed with me and looked at Raheesa. But then her uncle, Hazeez, who was in his room, told me: ‘dont f**k**g come here and disgrace my niece’. I responded by telling him that I was not his child and that I did not go there for his child, so he should stop swearing me.”

Chetty said he then picked up his car key and proceeded to his vehicle which was parked above road level, on the pavement.

“When I was halfway up the stairs, I saw Hazeez exit the house and he picked up a spanner. I then picked up a brick to scare him off and he walked away. I continued to walk up the stairs when another uncle, Saleem, caught me around the neck and threw me to the ground. I was kicked, punched and hit.”

He said Sheik and her daughters ran to his rescue and shielded him until he could wake up and go to his car.

However, as soon as he entered the vehicle and attempted to reverse, he noticed another vehicle obstructing his way.

“I could not make a U-turn. Raheesa ran to the car and banged on the window. I let her in and she said let’s go from here. Her mother also said we must leave.”

Chetty said he saw Raheesa’s uncles approach his car and he tried to drive off but the car had switched off.

“I saw Saleem pull off the side mirror from the passenger side and Hazaaz jumped onto the bonnet with a cement block. He threw it onto the windscreen, shattering it.”

Chetty said, at that time, Raheesa was crying and holding onto him.

“All I wanted to do was leave. I was scared and shocked, and feared for my life. Raheesa’s uncles always said their home was known as the wrong turn, meaning they were gangsters.

“Eventually, the car started and I tried to reverse into a neighbour’s yard but I hit a wall, resulting in the front of the vehicle lifting up.”

He said he managed to flee the vehicle and hid in bushes at the back of a neighbour’s yard, where he called his mother for help. “After a few hours, I went to the neighbours who gave me water, charged my phone and showed me how to leave the area through the bushes.”

Chetty described the relationship between himself and Sheik as that of a mother and her son. “She always called me son and messaged me every morning, and I would respond. Our relationship was beautiful and amazing. I am heartbroken and still trying to come to terms with what has happened.”

Chetty is expected to be cross-examined on Wednesday.

