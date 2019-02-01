Durban - A CHILD rights activist, led down a dangerous route in central Johannesburg by a GPS navigation device, is contemplating emigrating after a near-death experience. Former Pietermaritzburg resident Saira Khan, who heads Rise Against Hunger, said the bullet a suspected hijacker fired at her lodged in her Mercedes-Benz SLK.

“It missed my neck by inches. I could have died. My family could have been planning my funeral. I have travelled to numerous countries around the world, and crime is not as bad.”

She said she left home in Sophiatown on Sunday morning to pick up a cousin, Narguice, who was visiting from Mozambique, and had been living at a relative’s home in Kensington.

While en route, Narguice began telling her that she had opted to fly to South Africa as she did not feel safe driving on the roads due to the crime.

“I soon noticed three neatly dressed young men walking briskly toward my car, one of whom, I noticed, was armed,” said Khan, 54.

“Alarm bells went off in my head and I stepped on my accelerator to drive off. Within a split second, he drew his gun and shot at my window.”

She managed to drive to a police station for help.

Her cousin, she added, was traumatised and opted to return to Mozambique on Monday instead of Friday as planned. “She booked the first flight home. It was an awful experience.”

Khan, who was hijacked in Mayfair last year, said her husband had given her the car for her birthday but did not feel safe keeping it. Khan is contemplating selling the car.

She has won many accolades for her work, including an award from the Women’s Economic Forum.

Johannesburg Central Police Station’s spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said a case of attempted carjacking was being investigated. No arrests have been made.

POST