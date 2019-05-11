Rakhi Beekrum.

Opinion - TRADITIONALLY, children in Indian families only leave when they get married or relocate for work. However, it is becoming more common for young Indian adults to leave home as soon as they are financially independent.

While there is no “right” age to move out of your parents’ home, parents must be mindful of raising independent children.

Both sons and daughters need to be involved in household chores from a young age.

Many Indian parents, often with the best intentions, shelter their children from the real world.

While the intentions are good, it leads to more anxiety when the child leaves home.

The reality is that many young adults are relocating for work.

Some parents struggle with this for various reasons. Firstly, there is anxiety about whether the children will cope on their own, with daily activities. Safety and security are naturally a huge concern.

Change is often stressful, so having children leave home is a significant source of stress.

Some parents experience a grief reaction, even though having adult children move out is a normal life transition.

What is important, for parents who are struggling, is to focus on the benefits and opportunities for the child.

Other reasons for parents struggling to cope is when they regarded being a parent as their primary role, so children relocating can lead to a loss of identity as a parent.

Days can seem meaningless if the parents’ day centred on the child.

Another significant reason for the struggle is if parents, who don’t have good relationships with each other, are now alone at home with no children.

Parents who are still working may cope a little better as they are occupied for most of the day, while those at home may find it more challenging.

We must also be mindful of what else is going on that can exacerbate the stress - at this time, parents may be retiring, their health may be failing or they may be caring for an ill spouse and some mothers may be experiencing menopause - all of which can be stressful by themselves.

To mitigate the stress caused by children leaving, make plans to keep in touch, for example, daily video calls. Prioritise your self-care.

Plan other activities to fill your time, for example voluntary work, hobbies, learning new skills, etc.

Chat to friends who may be in the same position so you can support each other. Focus on the increased possibilities for your child as a result of the relocation.

If you are a parent and not yet at this stage, prepare in advance by raising your children to be independent.

Maintain a balance between doing things for your child while you still can, and teaching and giving them the opportunity to prepare for the real world.

* Beekrum is a counselling psychologist

