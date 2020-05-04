15 000 grave sites needed in eThekwini by September amid Covid-19 outbreak

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Authorities in eThekwini are scrambling to find solutions to the lack of burial space in the city as the coronavirus pandemic claims a growing number of lives. According to a report the POST has seen, the city is trying to secure 10 000 grave sites in the coming weeks. A further 5000 sites are needed by September, the month the number of Covid-19 infections and deaths are expected to peak in South Africa. eThekwini has been grappling with the lack of burial space for a few years. Of the 66 cemeteries in the city, 57 are closed because there are no sites available for burial. Only nine cemeteries have burial space.

Authorities have been lobbying for cremations in recent years but it remains unpopular in some communities. Even then, there are only six crematoria in the city, four of which are privately owned.

Funeral directors are calling for greater transparency from the city.

Muzi Hlengwa, the president of the National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa (Nafupa), told the POST that they are worried about the rising death toll.

“Currently there are no graves in Durban. This has been the issue for years.

“Each year, instead of spending on grave sites, the city uses the budget for maintenance of housing or something else. They did not consider grave sites or working crematoria as essential and now we are stuck trying to figure out what will happen in future.”

Hlengwa said Nafupa was aware that additional burial sites had been identified.

“There is vacant land in Verulam, Hammarsdale and Inchanga. It was previously used for farming. I am aware that the city tested the soil and it was suitable, but we were told the city could start working on it only once the budget kicked in.”

Hlengwa said that when the association questioned the city about the lack of graves, it was told to encourage grieving families to cremate.

The city owns two crematoriums, one in Tongaat and another in Mobeni Heights.

However, Mobeni Heights is not operational.

Hlengwa: “We do not have proper facilities for cremation, and it is not cheap to cremate at a private facility. Furthermore, even if we convince 20 families to cremate in a day, there is no capacity at these facilities to meet an increased demand.”

Hlengwa said if the matter was not resolved, he feared the worst. “I fear this thing of mass graves. We have seen it in Italy and other countries. “We heard rumours and there was talk about mass graves. But no one is confirming anything.”

Logan Chetty, the chairperson of the KZN Funeral Directors Association, agreed that the Tongaat facility would not cope. “Tongaat does about three cremations a day. It will not be able to keep up with the demand if the city decides to cremate Covid-19 bodies.

“There is also no burial space. The only available space is at private cemeteries like Clairwood and Lala Kahle Cemetery in Hillcrest, which costs up to R10 000. If the City is looking to build more grave sites, the only available land would be in rural areas outside the city.”

Msawakhe Mayisela, the spokesperson for eThekwini, said the city was working on plans should there be an urgent need for burial space. He confirmed that, after observing trends in other countries, discussions were held regarding mass graves.

Mayisela said there were four strategies the city was looking at. “Strategy 1 is that all our 66 cemeteries will be open for recycling and reopening of grave sites. Strategy 2 is that surveys be done in all cemeteries with land, within the current boundaries. Strategy 3 is that cemeteries with potential for boundary extension are being identified, and Strategy 4 is that the Cemeteries Land Acquisition report is to be tabled at the Exco meeting for adoption as soon as possible.”

Thembinkosi Ngcobo, the municipality’s head of Parks and Recreation said plans were in place to ensure there were enough graves. “We have planned for the worstcase scenario. We will be hit hard.

However, we are positive we will be able to meet the demand.” Mdu Nkosi, an IFP executive committee member of eThekwini Municipality, said there was too much talking and not enough action in the city. “Covid-19 is taking a number of lives every day. We need action now. We desperately need burial space. This shortage has been known for years. If the city implemented decisions long ago, they would not be rushing now to get things done.”

He said a site was identified during an exco meeting with the eThekwini Covid Command Council. “However, they were waiting for environmental testing and approval.” Nicole Graham, the DA caucus leader at eThekwini, said the lack of burial space and the functionality of crematoria had been a problem for years. “The reality is that most cemeteries are full and Mobeni Heights still has ongoing problems.”

She said she was aware the city was procuring land urgently, should it need to bury on a large scale. Meanwhile, according to a fourpage report POST has seen (Planning for approaching calamity in eThekwini), the city was trying to identify land that could be used for cemeteries and crematoriums. The report was allegedly submitted to the city’s Community and Emergency Services Committee.

The report said: “Clearly, (with) the situation as it is, (we) will not be able to cope with the projected disaster. The projection is that a minimum of 8 000 graves and a maximum of 16 000 burial sites are needed.

Over and above this, the city has a dire shortage of mortuary space. “The city has a grace period of six weeks to be ready for the delayed Covid-19 disaster that is waiting to happen. “Our approach is to be over than underprepared.

To that extent, therefore the city should secure a minimum of 10 000 grave sites before the end of the 6 weeks and a further 5 000 during the months of September onwards.”

POST