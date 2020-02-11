Durban - KwaZulu Natal police are still looking for 15 awaiting trial prisoners who have escaped from lawful custody in the last few weeks.
On Monday, three awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court.
According to police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala the three prisoners were appearing in court facing charges of shoplifting, robbery and theft out of motor vehicle.
She said at around 12:15pm the three escaped from the court.
"The one suspect, a 21-year-old was arrested a short while later on the freeway by the Port Shepstone K9 unit."