15 awaiting trial prisoners on the run in KZN









File Picture. Durban - KwaZulu Natal police are still looking for 15 awaiting trial prisoners who have escaped from lawful custody in the last few weeks. On Monday, three awaiting trial prisoners escaped from the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court. According to police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala the three prisoners were appearing in court facing charges of shoplifting, robbery and theft out of motor vehicle. She said at around 12:15pm the three escaped from the court. "The one suspect, a 21-year-old was arrested a short while later on the freeway by the Port Shepstone K9 unit."

Gwala said police were still hunting for the remaining two.

In January, 16 prisoners jumped out of the prison transport vehicle as it was travelling from the Durban Central police station to the Westville Correctional facility.

A day later police re-arrested two of the prisoners.

This week Gwala confirmed that another prisoner was arrested on Saturday in the Durban area.

This brings the number of prisoners on the run to 13.

At the time of their escape police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said: "The prisoners made a run for it while the truck was stationary at the traffic lights near McDonald’s fast food outlet on KE Masinga (Old Fort) Road. The driver noticed the prisoners running from the truck while he waited for the traffic light to turn green. When the driver went to inspect the back of the truck, he found that the lock had been cut. Police are investigating how that happened,” she said.

