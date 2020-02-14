In 1993, Anisha, of Tongaat, had just matriculated and had lost contact with her friends.
That’s when she decided to write to the POST’s Lonely Hearts as Miss Polka-dots. To her surprise, a week later, she received a number of responses but only a few interested her.
“I responded to seven letters and the seventh letter was Prem’s. He said he worked in the navy. I was looking for a job at the time, so I responded with my number.”
A week later, just after Valentine’s Day, Anisha received a call from 20-year-old Prem and after days of chatting over the phone, they decided to meet in the Tongaat CBD.