Durban -THE UNIVERSE kept sending Prem and Anisha Dookaran signs but it was only when they listened that they found each other. In 1993, Anisha, of Tongaat, had just matriculated and had lost contact with her friends. That’s when she decided to write to the POST’s Lonely Hearts as Miss Polka-dots. To her surprise, a week later, she received a number of responses but only a few interested her. “I responded to seven letters and the seventh letter was Prem’s. He said he worked in the navy. I was looking for a job at the time, so I responded with my number.” A week later, just after Valentine’s Day, Anisha received a call from 20-year-old Prem and after days of chatting over the phone, they decided to meet in the Tongaat CBD.

Prem Dookaran and Anisha Dookaran on their wedding day. Picture: Supplied





“It was my 19th birthday and I was so nervous to meet this guy. But, within minutes of our introduction, I felt at ease, comfortable and at home.”

Anisha, 45, said that while learning about each another, they found they had many mutual friends and attended some of the same functions yet had never bumped into each other.

They were also unaware they worked on opposite sides of the same street during their school holidays.

“We had so much in common. The conversation just flowed and we realised there was something more that we shared.”

A month after meeting, Prem took his parents to meet Anisha’s family. Within a year they were married.

Almost 26 years later they say they are glad they took the leap by writing into the POST Lonely Hearts.

Prem, 46, said their marriage was successful because of their shared respect.

Speaking about dating apps, Anisha said: “If you don’t try you will never know. If you see something and you get a feeling and think maybe the person could be for you, then take the chance. You will never know where your fate will lie.”

The couple, who have an adopted son, and who both work as HR practitioners at the Department of Defence, intend going out for dinner on Valentine’s Day.

