29 dogs rescued from home in Clare Estate, woman charged

Durban - ALMOST a year ago, 80 dogs had to be put down by the Durban and Coast SPCA after they were rescued from a home in Clare Estate. Last week, another 29 animals that were rescued from the same house had to be put down because of poor health conditions. They included kittens, puppies and chicken. The owner, Dr Bridgette Khedun, a retired gynaecologist, currently faces 80 charges of animal cruelty, as per the Animal Protection Act, and she will stand trial at the Durban Magistrate’s Court next month. However, fresh charges will soon be added to the docket after last week’s surprise raid.

The home where the dogs were kept.





According to Caroline Smith, from the Durban and Coast SPCA, a warrant to search the woman’s property was obtained after they received a complaint of abuse from neighbours.

Inspectors raided her home in Chiltern Drive and also found skulls, bones and dead animals on the property.

“Since seizing 80 animals in 2019, our inspector and SAPS have done numerous visits to the property to ascertain if the woman is accumulating more animals.

“However, her grounds are extensive and it is impossible to check from outside and the owner has always refused anybody entrance onto her property.

“She has the law on her side, as the SPCA may not enter a property without a warrant from the magistrate, which will only be issued if there is proof of cruelty, not merely suspicion.

“In the latest case, a neighbour sent us photographic evidence of three dogs on the property and complained of a foul stench, which was reportedly from rotting meat in the driveway.”

Smith said they immediately applied for a warrant to search the property. However, it was denied as there was no proof of cruelty.

“Our inspector then prepared a second warrant, citing proof that there was no running water on the property. This was of grave concern as there was no water for the animals to drink. The warrant was granted and our team, together with the SAPS, enforced the warrant the next morning.”

She said they found 18 dog skulls and bones from the dead animals.

Smith said the organisation had repeatedly reported Khedun to the Department of Health. However, nothing happened.

“The SPCA can only see to the living conditions as it affects animals. All other violations are environmental health issues.”

She said after rescuing the animals last week, and after full veterinary examinations, all the animals had to be put down.

“All 29 animals had to be humanely euthanised to end the suffering caused by health conditions, which include, lameness, transmissible venereal tumours, infected wounds and sores, flystrike, severe flea and tick infestations, hookworm and roundworm infestations, ehrlichiosis and sarcoptic mange.”

She said a majority of the animals were unsocialised and three dogs were vicious.

Khedun declined to comment to the POST. However, days after the 2019 raid at her home, the 58-year-old told the POST her animals were snatched away from her and she was lost without them.

“They were all loved and cared for. No one knows how much I loved my dogs. They were treated with the most affection every day,” she had said.

“I had them for my protection because I live alone and land invasion is rife in the area. I have not been able to sleep since last week because I am worried about my animals.”

She said she was not an unfit animal owner and that she had been preserving their bodies for tissue samples.

The woman further claimed that each dog died in her arms.

The Department of Health did not comment at the time of publication.

