70-year-old shot in attempted hijacking in Newlands West

Durban - A 70-year-old man was shot in his arm during an attempted hijacking in Newlands West on Tuesday morning. According to Kyle van Reenan from Crisis Medical Paramedics the incident took place just in West Ridge Drive in Newlands West. "The man sustained a single gunshot wound to his upper right arm in what appears to be an attempted hijacking. "The events surrounding the scene are unclear, however, it seems a number of suspects approached the vehicle firing a shot through the driver's side window striking the man on his upper arm." van Reenen said when paramedics arrived on scene they found the man still seated in his vehicle.

It is believed he was doing a delivery at the time when he came under attack.

" Advanced life support paramedics was used to stablise the man before transporting him to hospital."

He said the scene was handed over the SAPS for further investigation.

This is the second elderly person to come under attack in a few days.

Over the weekend a 62-year-old man sustained stab wounds while walking home in Verulam

According to Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram the man had been walking home from a friend's house when he was accosted by a suspect who demanded his valuables.

"When the victim explained that he did not have anything of value on him the suspect stabbed him and fled without taking anything. The elderly man walked back to his friend's house for help.

"He was then transported to hospital for the medical assistance he required," said Balram.

