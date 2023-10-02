A Soiree for the aged

THE Association for The Aged (Tafta) will host its Spectacular Sapphire Soiree next month. Femada Shamam, Tafta’s CEO, said the event marked their 2023 celebration, commemorating Tafta’s 65th anniversary.

“The event will start at 6pm with a live runway fashion show and storytelling, modelled by 12 Tafta elders. The models will be dressed by the ReJoyceCollection from Jane Linley-Thomas. This will be followed by a buffet dinner and an evening of music and dance.” Shamam said the proceeds generated from the event would be allocated towards Tafta’s operating costs to provide care, accommodation and support to elders in eThekwini. “The events of the last two years (since the Covid-19 pandemic) have financially impacted the organisation with many supporting corporates and businesses closing down, or choosing to support emergency relief efforts.

“In addition, no fund-raising events were held due to restrictions. However, Tafta is fortunate to have the continued support of our donors over the years, many of whom continued to support us over these past two to three years.” She said Tafta’s Spectacular Sapphire Soiree would be held at the Durban Jewish Club (44 KE Masinga Road, North Beach) on Friday, October 27. “Guests can arrive from 5.30pm to take advantage of the welcome drinks, canapés and a 360 photo spinbooth before the event at 6pm. Tickets are priced at R500 per person or R5 000 for a table of 10.”