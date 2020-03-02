A year since missing Durban nurse was last seen on Isipingo Beach

Durban - This month will mark a year that Durban nurse Sushie Govender has been missing. Govender, 50, a mother of two, was last seen on Isipingo Beach. On Monday police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed Govender was still missing. "A missing person docket is being investigated by Chatsworth SAPS. We appeal to anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact Chatsworth police on 031 451 4267 or Crime stop on 08600 10111. Her car was found at Reunion Park with her bag and belongings still inside. Her cellphone and a slipper were found on the beach.

With regard to a possible drowning, dive operator Walter Bernadis said if a weighted buoy or dye had been put into the sea within a few hours of disappearance, a body could be tracked.

“Our coastline is so dynamic with conditions changing from day to day, which makes it extremely difficult to predict," said Bernadis.

Attempts to get a hold of Govender's family at this stage where unsuccessful.

Govender's son Deveshan Govender is due to stand trial in May for allegedly swindling relatives out of R400 000.

Deveshan,27, allegedly purported to be a financial broker and allegedly defrauded his relatives of R410 000.

It is alleged that the money was paid into his account and he had promised his aunt and uncle that he would invest the money for them.

Last year Sandra Munsamy, a Durban mother, who was kidnapped in May in Pinetown was reunited with her family six months later.

A total of five people have been charged with her disappearance. The case is on-going.

