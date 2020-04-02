ABH appeals for donations as fundraising initiatives cancelled amid lockdown

Durban - MANAGEMENT at the Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH) is appealing for donations during the national lockdown after half of its potential funding from fundraising initiatives were cancelled. Naren Pattundeen, the home’s newly-appointed interim chief executive, said the ABH took care of 700 vulnerable people, including 500 frail and elderly residents with low immune systems. “We are trying our best to give them the best possible care,” said Pattundeen. He said the Covid-19 pandemic added a financial burden on the ABH as they had to acquire hand sanitisers, disinfectant spray bottles, masks and gloves. “It is a challenging time for our home, as our financial resources have dwindled.

“We need funds to provide essential services like transport, food, medical equipment and medicines for our vulnerable residents.

“We also need funds to pay our staff.

“It costs our charity millions to operate on an annual basis, and we appeal to the community and to businesses to help our residents.

“We understand this is a difficult time for everyone, but we hope you will help our residents. Every donation is appreciated”.

He said their biggest event, the ABH Fair, which was scheduled for July, had to be postponed.

“It was not easy taking a decision on whether to postpone the fair as it is one of our biggest fundraising initiatives. But safety comes first.”

The ABH cares for the aged, frail, physically and mentally challenged and abused women and children.

It is a registered Public Benefit Organisation and donations are tax-deductible. The ABH will issue Section 18A Certificates for donations for submission with your tax return.

For further information, email [email protected] or call 0314049523 or 0614777208.

