TRIPLE-murder accused Colin Pillay.

Durban - Phoenix triple murder accused Colin Pillay has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Phoenix mother Jane Govindsamy and her two daughters. Pillay, 46, a tow truck driver, is currently on trial for the September 2018 murders that rocked the community of Longcroft,Phoenix.

Govindsamy and her daughters Denisha and Nikita were murdered on September 20. Their bodies were discovered by their father Sagren Govindsamy.

In a statement, read out by his legal aid attorney Amanda Hulley, Pilllay claimed he was in a love relationship for 9 years with Jane and knew she was married.

The court heard that on the day of the incident he was gambling at the Extreme Game Shop in Longbury from 6pm.

At 8pm he allegedly left the shop to buy plasters and a coke at a garage in the area. The plasters were for injuries he sustained working as a tow truck driver.

Pillay then allegedly went back to the shop for an hour before going to his brother's home in Unit 20.

He claimed they spent the rest of the night and early parts of the morning fishing.

When he returned from fishing he booked into camp lodge where he was later picked up by police.

In the statement, Pillay claimed police put a plastic over his head and assaulted him on the way to the Phoenix Police Station.

Pillay further states he was then charged and detained.

State prosecutor Sheryl Naidu however described the murders as planned and pre-meditated.

Naidu told the court that they were in possession of CCTV footage showing Pillay disgarding what looks like a knife.

She added that there was forensic DNA evidence linking accused to the offences.

