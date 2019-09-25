South Africa - Durban - 24 September 2019 - Admiral celebrates his 109 th birth at The Mitchel's park in Durban Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - ONE of South Africa’s oldest citizens – Admiral the tortoise – turned 109 on Heritage Day. Admiral has lived at the Mitchell Park Zoo since 1915 and celebrated this milestone with an assortment of fruit and vegetables.

He was dropped off at the zoo in a cigarette box by a naval officer who was leaving to serve in World War I in 1915.

The sailor never returned to collect him.

Sanil Singh, the chairman of the Mitchell Park Trust, said: “Compared to other Seychellian giant tortoises, Admiral has lived a long life but could still be considered a youngster.”

Adwaita, Henrieta, and Jonathan are examples of tortoises who lived for over 150 years - with speculation that Adwaita lived to be around 250 years old.

He described Admiral as a “a cheeky little guy”.

“Most tortoises recoil into their shells when someone approaches or feels uneasy but Admiral is fearless. That’s partly why we named him Admiral, in honour of the naval officer that dropped him off here.”

He said Admiral did not show signs of poor health or slowing down.

“He has made life easy for us. He’s got his happy little routine and does whatever he feels like. We’re just fixtures in his world.”

Along with Admiral, there are three other tortoises living in the zoo’s enclosure.

“The others are still in their 30s and 40s. We have not got around to naming them because we have not seen the urgency to do so.”

Apart from the odd de-worming medication, they only needed to worry about feeding the over more-than 200kg tortoise.

He eats between five to 10 kilograms of fruit and vegetables a day.

Compared to other Seychellian giant tortoises, Admiral could still be considered a youngster.

Singh concluded the simple diet and slow metabolism of tortoises were their personalised fountains of youth.

POST