Alleged bogus doctor arrested in the Eastern Cape, denied bail









File picture: Pixabay Durban - A Congolese national doctor was arrested in the Eastern Cape this week for allegedly practising without proper documentation. According to Daphney Chuma from The Health Professional Council of SA the doctor had not been registered with them. On Tuesday our Inspectorate Office in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a routine inspection around Adelaide in the Eastern Cape and arrested the unregistered locum practising as a medical practitioner while not registered with the HPCSA. Ilunga Mwenze, 34, had been employed by a registered practitioner named Dr CE Onwughara based in Bon-Accord Street, Adelaide "This is in Contravention of Sec 17(1), Sec 33, Sec 34 and Sec 39 of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974.



"The Inspectorate Office was informed that Dr Onwughara is a permanent employee at Addington Hospital in Durban."

Mwenze was detained at Adelaide SAPS and was denied bail.

He will remain in police custody for the next seven days.

It was also found that he does not have a passport.

"Members of the public are advised to consult healthcare professionals whose credibility is known in their areas. In case of new practitioners, the public is advised to check their status with the HPCSA before embarking on consultations to ascertain the healthcare professional’s authenticity," said Chuma.

In December another Congolese national employed as a locum by a doctor in Isipingo has been arrested on charges of contravening the Health Professions Act.

Musasa Ngoie, 49, was arrested on Thursday at the Airport Medical Centre, owned by Dr Rakesh B Persadh.

