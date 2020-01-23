Durban - A Congolese national doctor was arrested in the Eastern Cape this week for allegedly practising without proper documentation.
According to Daphney Chuma from The Health Professional Council of SA the doctor had not been registered with them.
On Tuesday our Inspectorate Office in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a routine inspection around Adelaide in the Eastern Cape and arrested the unregistered locum practising as a medical practitioner while not registered with the HPCSA.
Ilunga Mwenze, 34, had been employed by a registered practitioner named Dr CE Onwughara based in Bon-Accord Street, Adelaide
"This is in Contravention of Sec 17(1), Sec 33, Sec 34 and Sec 39 of the Health Professions Act 56 of 1974.