Alleged drug dealer nabbed operating in Phoenix during lockdown

Durban - During the national lockdown the Hawks swooped in on an alleged drug dealer in Phoenix.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo the suspect was arrested on Wednesday by the Durban Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB).

Mhlongo said the team acted on information regarding a suspect who was reportedly dealing in drugs at Golden Green Gardens flats, Phoenix. The identified premises were searched resulting in quantities of cocaine powder, crack and cash being confiscated.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrates’ Court today.

The drugs seized by the Hawks during two raids in Durban this week Picture: SAPS





In a separate incident, the Hawks seized drugs with a street value of R650 000 was seized in the Pinetown area.

The drugs seized by the Hawks during two raids in Durban this week Picture: SAPS





"Several boxes containing thousands of empty capsules meant to be used for heroine were seized and investigations are ongoing."

At the start of the lockdown police arrested a 32-year-old suspect who had attempted to allegedly transport drugs to Newcastle from Gauteng'