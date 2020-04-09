Alleged drug dealer nabbed operating in Phoenix during lockdown
Durban - During the national lockdown the Hawks swooped in on an alleged drug dealer in Phoenix.
According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo the suspect was arrested on Wednesday by the Durban Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB).
Mhlongo said the team acted on information regarding a suspect who was reportedly dealing in drugs at Golden Green Gardens flats, Phoenix. The identified premises were searched resulting in quantities of cocaine powder, crack and cash being confiscated.
The suspect is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrates’ Court today.
In a separate incident, the Hawks seized drugs with a street value of R650 000 was seized in the Pinetown area.
"Several boxes containing thousands of empty capsules meant to be used for heroine were seized and investigations are ongoing."
At the start of the lockdown police arrested a 32-year-old suspect who had attempted to allegedly transport drugs to Newcastle from Gauteng'
KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a multi-disciplinary operation was conducted on March 31.
"The police officers received information about the suspect transporting drugs worth R200 000 from Gauteng to Newcastle.
"The police officers were then placed on strategic points and the vehicle was spotted travelling on a gravel road just outside Newcastle."
The man was charged accordingly and appeared in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court thereafter.
The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended police on their integrated approach in nabbing the suspects and assured the pubilc that operations were still on-going in the province.
POST