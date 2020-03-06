Alleged fraudster arrested at King Shaka International 'joked' about having coronavirus

Durban - An Umhlanga woman who was arrested as she landed at King Shaka International Airport on Thursday afternoon was taken to hospital after she appeared to be ill. National Department of Health spokesperson Popo Maja confirmed that the woman claimed she had coronavirus and then later said she was joking. Maja said the woman did not display any symptoms, was not tested and was let free. "She said she just wanted to scare. The reason we did not test her, is because she not meet the case definition, she did not have high temperatures." The 55-year-old woman was returning from India.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo the woman was arrested on a fraud warrant for an unrelated matter.

"She appeared to be ill and was taken for medical attention," said Naidoo.

Naidoo said the fraud case was opened at Sandton SAPS. She is due to appear in court on Monday.

On Thursday, the Department of Health confirmed that a Hilton man was the first person infected with coronavirus in South Africa.

The 38-year-old had recently returned on a flight from Italy. The department confirmed he had traveled to Italy with his wife and was part of a group of 10 people who arrived in SA on March 1. He tested positive on March 3 and has been in self-quarantine since then.

The prestigious Midlands school which the couple's children attend was closed on Friday as a precautionary measure.

A second man living in Durban has also been quarantined.

It is believed that the man, who lives at the Mount Edgecombe Estate, was a part of the same group of 10 people who travelled to Italy as the first patient.

A media briefing will be held on Friday in Hilton, in the KZN Midlands where the Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, together with the MECs for Health and Education in KZN, is due to meet with school management and parents.

