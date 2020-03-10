Alleged fraudster who claimed she had coronavirus released on bail, ordered to remain in isolation

Durban - A Durban woman who was arrested for fraud at King Shaka International Airport and thereafter 'joked' she had coronavirus has been released on R5 000 bail and ordered to remain in isolation. The 55-year-old Umhlanga woman was returning from India when police nabbed her shortly after landing. National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo the woman was arrested on a fraud warrant for an unrelated matter that was opened in Sandton SAPS. On Monday, the woman whose name is known to IOL, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court and was released on R5 000 bail. According to NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara-Ramkissoon the woman claimed on arrest she had Covid-19 and as part of her bail conditions the court ordered that she remain in isolation.

"She was ordered to appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on March 20," said Ramkisson-Kara.



National Department of Health spokesperson Popo Maja confirmed that the woman claimed she had coronavirus and then later said she was joking.

Maja said the woman did not display any symptoms, was not tested and was let free.

"She said she just wanted to scare. The reason we did not test her, is because she not meet the case definition. She did not have high temperatures."

"She appeared to be ill and was taken for medical attention," said Naidoo.

As of Tuesday, there have been almost 7 positive cases of Covid-19 reported in South Africa.



A week ago a Hilton man was the first person to be diagnosed. He had recently returned from Italy.



