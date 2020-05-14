ANC's Mike Mabuyakhulu describes the late Jay Singh as a 'marvelous leader'

Durban - BUSINESSMAN Jay Singh, who died on Friday morning due to renal failure, was both a friend and a foe. The father of seven, who owned Woodglaze Trading, a property development company in Phoenix Industrial Park, underwent a kidney transplant a few years ago and was undergoing dialysis. During his funeral ceremony at the weekend Mike Mabuyakhulu, provincial deputy chairperson of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, said Singh had accomplished a lot in his short life. “He treated noble men and women in the same measure that he treated every other citizen and ordinary folk. He truly embraced the saying that he was a people’s person. He was not an excellent orator, but he was a marvellous leader.” Mabuyakhulu said Singh was generous and that at times he would give to society without expecting anything in return.

During an interview with the POST in February, Singh said he started his career as a bus driver and owned Ronnie’s Buses in Phoenix.

In 1992, he opened a construction company.

Six years later, Singh was awarded his first contract by the eThekwini Municipality to build Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP) houses in Newlands, Briardene, Springfield, Greenwood Park, Chatsworth and Mount Morriah.

According to a report in 2003 by the Sunday Tribune, the POST’s sister newspaper, the Durban Transport bus service was sold to Remant (Pty) Ltd and Alton Coach Africa Consortium, owned by Singh, for R70million. The bus service became riddled with problems and in 2008, the city spent R405m to buy back the buses and equipment from him.

The Sunday Tribune reported that in 2003, the city awarded a housing tender to another of Singh’s companies, Woodglaze Trading, to build low-income housing in various parts of Durban, including Phoenix. But after the construction, questions were raised about the land sale and the alleged shoddy structures.

In 2013, Singh made headlines after a mall he was constructing in Tongaat collapsed. The construction was being done by another company he owned, Gralio Precast.

Two workers, Zwelibanzi Masuku, 51, and Zakithi Nxumalo, 28, died in the collapse. Twenty-nine others were injured.

After a commission of inquiry into the collapse by the Department of Labour, Singh reportedly sold the land to AJ Property Holdings in partnership with Proproyale Developments.

In January this year, the construction on the mall began again under new owners.

Also this year, Singh was accused of taking over sports fields and D’MOSS (Durban Metropolitan Open Space System) land to build homes in Phoenix.

Residents staged protests objecting to the development. They said the youth in the community would turn to drugs if the sport fields were used for housing.

They claimed he had acquired the land fraudulently.

But during an interview with the POST, Singh rubbished the allegations that he fraudulently acquired land in Phoenix to build houses, adding he had not built homes on D’MOSS sites.

While residents protested, Msawakhe Mayisela, the city spokesperson, said the land was zoned for residential purposes.

Singh said he had built 22000 homes in Phoenix to date and had planned to build a dialysis centre and an old age home.

