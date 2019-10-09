Anni Hindocha was shot dead while on honeymoon in Cape Town. File picture: AP

Durban - Five months after news of Anni Hindocha's killer applying for parole was made public, he remains behind bars. 

Taxi driver Zola Tonga has served half of his 18-year prison sentence for his part in the murder of Anni who was killed while on honeymoon in South Africa in 2010. 

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed this week that there were no new developments in the case, adding that Tonga remained behind bars. 

He could not comment any further as to when a decision would be made as to whether Zonga would or would not be granted release on parole. 

Anni was shot and killed on November 13, 2010, during an apparent hijacking in Gugulethu, Cape Town, while on honeymoon with her husband Shrien Dewani. 

Dewani, who left the country shortly after Anni's death, was suspected of masterminding the murder and returned to South Africa to stand trial. 

He was acquitted on December 8, 2014, after a lengthy court battle. 

Tonga's co-accused Xolile Mngeni and Mziwamadoda Qwabe both received life sentences. 

Mngeni died in 2014 from a brain tumour.

In May this year Anni's father Vinod Hindocha travelled to Cape Town and visited Tonga in his prison cell to find out more about his daughter's death but said he got nothing new. 

He also attended the parole hearing saying it was held on neutral grounds. 

