Annual Festival of Chariots postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

Durban - Durban's 32nd annual Festival of Chariots has been postponed following the Covid-19 outbreak. The festival which attracts thousands of Hare Krishna devotees was expected to take place between 10-13 April at the Bay of Plenty in North Beach. According to a statement by the festival's organising committee, the event was postponed due to the uncertainty around the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic. "In consultation with our internal and external role players, we have made a carefully considered decision to postpone the festival to a more appropriate time later this year. The health and safety of our devotees and visitors is top priority. "We sincerely thank you for your commitment and assistance with the festival thus far, and ask that you kindly continue enthusiastically with planning and preparation. We look forward to sharing the new dates for the festival soon."

The statement said the committee prayed for the welfare of all during this period and encouraged everyone to take care and abide by the protocols and guidelines recommended by the health authorities.

Earlier this week, Krsangi Radhe Dasi, public relations and communications manager at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskon) said organisers were in talks with stakeholders and partners to consider their options.

17 people have been diagnosed with covid-19 in South Africa.

One person in Gauteng is believed to be critical.

Over 100 people are set to return from Wuhan- the epicentre of the outbreak in China- on Friday. Most of these South Africans are students, teachers and other professionals currently working in Wuhan.

