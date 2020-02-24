Another Durban boy dies after being electrocuted









Durban - Another 12- year-old Durban boy has been electrocuted. On Monday police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that on Saturday evening the boy was electrocuted in Illovo, south of Durban. Gwala said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being probed and that Amanzimtoti SAPS were investigating an inquest. East Coast Radio newswatch reported that the boy, who lives in Queensburgh, had been jumping over a gate that was equipped with an electric fence. Meanwhile the funeral service of 12 year old Seaview boy Kyle O'Reilly, who was killed after he stepped on live wires near the Umbilo Water Canal was expected to take place today.

The Daily News reported that O'Reilly had walked on a footpath and reached a little river, where he was electrocuted when he held on to the illegal electric wire and fell into the river. He had been out with friends when tragedy struck.

Shortly after the tragedy his family revealed that they could not afford to bury their son.

The Mercury reported that in less than 24 hours people came forward to help and a total R11 322 had been raised to pay towards the funeral.

Facebook users commented:

Stacey Lynn Ross: This is so heartbreaking. Sending so much to this poor family!!! RIP Beautiful boy

Chico Woodhouse: I can't bear to think what his parents are going through. My heart aches for them. I pray he did not know he was dying

Gerry Williams: How very sad a little boys life taken. My heart goes out to the family at this sad time.

