Durban - Another 12- year-old Durban boy has been electrocuted.
On Monday police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed that on Saturday evening the boy was electrocuted in Illovo, south of Durban.
Gwala said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being probed and that Amanzimtoti SAPS were investigating an inquest.
East Coast Radio newswatch reported that the boy, who lives in Queensburgh, had been jumping over a gate that was equipped with an electric fence.
Meanwhile the funeral service of 12 year old Seaview boy Kyle O'Reilly, who was killed after he stepped on live wires near the Umbilo Water Canal was expected to take place today.