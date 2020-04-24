Appeal for witnesses in Phoenix 'hit and run' accident

Durban - Sunday will mark a week that Phoenix father Roger Pillay was killed in an alleged hit and run accident while on his way to work.

By today police had made no arrests and were appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Pillay, 55, left his Eastbury home at around 5am on Sunday morning. He was employed as a supervisor at a shipping company in Durban that dealt with importing and exporting food.





Soon after he left home, his son, Mason, was told that while walking to the taxi rank, Pillay was killed in an alleged hit-and-run accident at the corner of the Phoenix Highway and Eastbury Drive. He sustained severe head injuries and died at the scene.





Mason said he was filled with hate and anger.





“A reckless, ruthless and senseless person took our father away from my mother, sister and I. I cannot understand how a human being could leave another person there to die. Where is the humanity? My heart is further hardened knowing his killer is roaming free.”





He said his dad was the family’s breadwinner and an elder at High Calling Global Ministries.





Mason said his mother became ill when she found out Pillay had died.





“She struggled to breathe. Paramedics took her to a clinic. At that moment, I thought I would lose her as well.”





He said he could not understand where the driver was speeding to on a Sunday morning during a lockdown.





Pillay's funeral took place on Tuesday.





Captain Nqobile Gwala, a police spokesperson, said a case of culpable homicide was being investigated.





Anyone with information can call the Phoenix police station at 0315082300, Crime Stop at 0860010111 or Mason Pillay at 0636857068.



