Armed men arrested for stealing airtime, cash linked to four other robberies

Durban - Two suspects who allegedly robbed a store in Bonela on Monday off airtime and cash have been arrested and have been linked to other atleast four other robberies police said.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the suspects - aged 21 and 27 - are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court shortly.

Naicker said they have also been linked to four other robberies.





"The investigation linking them to other pending cases is continuing," he added.





Naicker said the suspects were nabbed by members of the e Thekwini Central Task Team on Monday, who responded swiftly to a report of a business robbery on Carlow Road in Bonela.





"Investigations led the police officers to Cato Crest where they found the suspects in possession of a pistol with five rounds of ammunition, hammer and a screwdriver."





It is alleged that at around 2pm on April 27, the t wo armed men entered a supermarket in Bonela and demanded cellphones and cash at gunpoint.





"The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s bakkie. A case of robbery was opened at the Cato Manor police station for investigation. Prompt police investigation led to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of a firearm. The bakkie was found abandoned in Cato Manor," said Naicker.





Naicker said the the firearm will be subjected to ballistic testing to determine if it was used in the commission of any crime.





The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded the rapid response by the police which led to the arrest of the suspects.





In a separate incident on Monday, a group of armed suspects who entered a supermarket on Bell Street in Greytown where they held up the owners and customers were apprehended.

"They stole airtime vouchers and an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint. Police officers who were in the vicinity were alerted and immediately responded. A total of six men aged between 27 and 44 were apprehended as they attempted to flee the scene on foot," said Naicker.

He said four unlicensed firearms which included an AK47 rifle, shotgun and two pistols were seized.

"Police also seized 30 rounds of ammunition. The suspects will appear in the Greytown Magistrate's Court on Wednesday charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as robbery," concluded Naicker.



