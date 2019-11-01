But, before Duran Pillay, 33, could read the message, he received a call that his father, Dan, had been shot in the chest and was taken to hospital.
Dan, 59, of Belvedere, who was employed by Jikelela Security Services was stationed outside a business in Maidstone, Tongaat, on Monday when he was allegedly approached by a job-seeker.
Pillay said he was told that when his dad informed the man there were no jobs available, the man demanded his gun.
When he refused, the man pulled out a gun and shot Dan in the chest.