Published Oct 22, 2024

Armed Robbery at Hotel Savera: guests and staff assaulted, robbed

CUSTOMERS and staff were robbed and assaulted during an armed robbery on Monday night at Hotel Savera, in Kharwastan. Picture: Supplied

Published Oct 22, 2024

CUSTOMERS and staff were robbed and assaulted during an armed robbery on Monday night at Hotel Savera, in Kharwastan.

Mzansi Securifire, a private security company in the area, said four armed men stole cash, cellphones and the keys to two customers' vehicles.

The robbery took place just after 10pm, Mzansi said.

“An undisclosed amount of cash has been taken. Two staff members were assaulted with a firearm during the robbery. Customers were also robbed of their cellphones and cash. Two clients were also robbed and the keys to their vehicles were taken. The customers and staff who were injured were taken to hospital. The suspects fled in a silver Renault Triber. The direction they went in is unknown as the camera footage is not available, due to it not functioning,” the security company said in a statement.

Hotel Savera management declined to comment.

The POST

