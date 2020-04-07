Arrest in Sydenham Heights 'drug war' witness's murder

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal police have made a breakthrough in the murder of Sydenham resident Adam Venter who was shot dead in November.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said a 30-year-old suspect was arrested at a block of flats in Hime Street, Wentworth.

Venter, 32, was found dead with two gunshot wounds to the face on Barns Road in Sydenham.





The Daily News reported in November that Venter was believed to be a witness in a murder case which is apparently related to a drug turf war.





A case of murder was opened at the Sydenham police station and the docket was assigned to the Provincial Organised Crime Unit for investigation.





Naicker said the suspect has been charged for murder and will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday.





The arrests were a multi-disciplinary operation conducted by the detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit and the Provincial Trio Crimes Task Team.

Naicker said four others were arrested last in connection with Venter's murder.





He said one of the accused was found in possession of a pistol with four rounds of ammunition.





"All the accused are in custody and they will reappear in court on April 16. The firearm is suspected to be linked to Venter’s death and two of the accused are suspected to be linked to other murder cases in Sydenham," concluded Naicker.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula expressed his gratitude to the team for the arrests. “We remain committed to fighting the scourge of drug abuse in the province and drug-related feuds will not deter us from our crime-fighting mandate,” he said.