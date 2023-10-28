Arts and cultural celebration for the community

The event is open to the public with free entry. It will feature a mass hawan, cultural entertainment, youth-based activities, kiddies’ corners, stalls, and lunch. Rage Community Outreach celebrates cultural diversity and aims to bring communities together through events that promote unity and understanding.

The programme includes “The Epic of Ramayana”, a theatre production; cultural entertainment featuring dance performances, music, and artistic displays; sari queen and kurtha king contests; and various stalls with diverse offerings, including cuisine and traditional crafts. A float procession will take place on October 28 at 3pm. It will feature more than seven decorated floats making their way through the community. The festivities will include a mass hawan at Liberty Hall on Sunday at 9am.

In a statement, Charles Naidoo, the organisation’s chairperson, said: “Diwali is a time when families come together, and communities bond over shared traditions and values. It’s a celebration of light, knowledge, and the triumph of good over evil.” Ashlin Ellan, a community youth ambassador, said: “Our youth play a pivotal role in carrying forward the rich traditions of our culture. By participating in events like the Rage Outreach Diwali Function, they not only learn about their roots, but also contribute to the continuation of our vibrant heritage. We welcome youth volunteers to be a part of this event and help make it a memorable celebration.” Bhakti Buckarooz, the play’s director, said it was important to propagate culture and religion, and to sustain cultural diversity within the community.

“Everything we do is in the best interest of our community and we want to inspire people from all corners of life, including children, to enjoy a day of celebrating the festival of lights together, and to bring the community together for this auspicious time of the year. Also it helps towards the build-up toward the festive season as well. “‘The Epic of Ramayana’ is a theatrical play performance, and will be part of the main attraction of the event for the day. We are currently still in search of anyone that would like to be part of the play as extras or partake in minor roles. No acting experience or audition are required. This opportunity is available to all age groups. The performance will be taking place on Sunday, October 29. “As the play’s director, it is my responsibility to supervise the development of each component of the final performance, from the actor performances to the setting and design choices. ‘The Epic of Ramayana’ will educate the audience about a historical period and provide them with insight into Raam, Sita, and Lakshman’s journey,” she said.