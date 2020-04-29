Attempted murder case opened after delivery driver shot in Pinetown

Durban - Police say a case of attempted murder has been opened after a man was shot while delivering bread in the Pinetown area on Tuesday. According to KZN police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, it is alleged that on April 28 at around 12:10pm, a truck driver was delivering bread and while on the 33rd Avenue, when he was shot at by unknown suspects. "He sustained a gunshot wound left armpit and managed to drive to Pinetown where a case was opened. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention." She said no arrests had been made. Rescue Care Paramedic's Garrith Jamieson said the victim was believed to be in his 50s.

Jamieson said he was seated in the driver's seat and sustained a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

He said while the reasons behind the shooting was unknown, it could be linked to a possible robbery.

Jamieson said the man was treated by Rescue Care's Advanced Life Support paramedics before being rushed through to a nearby hospital for the further care he required.

