'Aunty Sheila' loses court battle against Durban food blogger

Durban - Durban food blogger Imran Omar is happy that after seven months of being accused of harassing a popular durban comedian and calling him a "moffie", his name has been cleared.

Omar is the founder of the Appetite Group on Facebook which has almost 300 000 followers.

Theshen Naicker, also known as Aunty Sheila on the comedy front, sought a Protection from Harassment order against Omar in August 2019.

In the application Naicker sought relief from Omar harassing him, physically and verbally abusing him, communicating with him or entering his premises.





When the initial application was made the court found that there certain requirements were not met and no interim relief was ordered.





Durban food blogger Imran Omar. Picture: Supplied

Omar was asked to show cause why the final protection order should not be issued against him.





According to court documents, both Omar and Naicker had been attending an event at Pavilion Hotel in Durban on August 15, when an altercation or confrontation occurred between the two in the passage leading to the toilets.





In his founding affidavit, Naicker said he had no interaction with Omar or his wife since April 2019 and prior to that shared a cordial relationship.





Naicker said on the day in question he had greeted Omar, who responded with vulgarity and physical abuse; shoving and pointing his finger in the forehead and cheek of Naicker.





Naicker said his friend tried to intervene.





He further claimed that Omar threatened to smash his face and called him a "moffie".





Naicker claimed another friend tried to intervene, but to no avail, and he left feeling unsafe and humiliated.





He said he was concerned for his safety and opened a criminal charge.





Omar denied the allegations.





He admits that he met Naicker in the passage and when Naicker greeted him, he told him in a normal tone of voice not to greet him.





No further details of the argument were provided. He denies using any derogatory terms.





In the judgment, the court found that Naicker's greeting had served as a catalyst for the allegedly unpleasant tirade by Omar, causing the storm in the teacup to overflow.





The court also found that Omar's conduct had been a single act and has not been repeated in almost 7 months, despite there being no interim order in place.





They further found that Naicker had not convinced the court that Omar had committed an act of harassment as defined in the Act, or convinced the court that he is in need of protection.





The application was dismissed, with Naicker having to pay the costs.





Omar said he glad this matter has come to a close after a long 7 months.

"It has been taxing on my family and myself as we were subjected to social media slander which had a huge impact on me and certain members of the public played judge and jury.

"My silence in the matter until now was due to the fact that the case was on going and as such I obeyed the law and didn't comment on a sub-judice matter.

"I also didn't take to social media during this time to defend or make any statement but had to watch and endure some nasty comments and hate speech leveled against me."

Omar, who was represented by attorney Faizel Kara said he had "no hatred" towards Mr Naicker even after this matter and wish to continue focusing on his family which has always been his priority.





